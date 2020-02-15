People Agitating Despite Rise in Materialistic Pleasures: Bhagwat

“India has to give ‘dharma’ (wisdom) to the world so that knowledge spreads but humans do not become robotic. We have always talked about the concept of global family but not global market,” he said.

The lecture was organised by ‘Madhav Smruti Nyas’, an organisation backed by the RSS.

“To think that we are living in a better world is a half truth. Facilities are not evenly distributed. Rule of Jungle is prevailing. A capable person is crushing the weak to climb up. Knowledge is used more for the destruction of the world,” the Sangh chief said.

Bhagwat said people are also misusing social media by spreading “false information” to create controversies.