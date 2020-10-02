End Police Siege Around Hathras Victim’s Home: Uma Bharti to Yogi

BJP veteran Uma Bharti, who is presently receiving treatment for a COVID-19 infection, on Friday, 2 October, in a series of tweets urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to call off the police siege around the home and village of the Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped in UP’s Hathras.

Uma Bharti also, in her tweets, condemned the haste with which the victim was cremated, in the middle of the night, by UP police.