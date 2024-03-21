Electoral Bonds: BJP Gained Big From Individuals, Laxmi Mittal Gave Rs 35 Crore

Rahul Bhatia, who is the promoter of India's biggest airline – IndiGo – purchased 29 electoral bonds on 7 April 2021. Out of these 29 bonds, 19 were of rupees one crore each and 10 were of rupees 10 lakh each.

According to the data released by the ECI, Rs 3,80,00,000 worth of Bhatia's electoral bonds were encashed by the Nationalist Congress Party on 9 April. Whereas Rs 15,20,00,000 worth of bonds were encashed by All India Trinamool Congress on 12 April.

Bhatia's company Interglobe Aviation Limited bought five bonds worth rupees one crore each on 4 October 2023. All of which were encashed by the Congress party on 6 October 2023.

Another of Bhatia's company, Interglobe Air Trasport Limited, purchased 11 bonds of one crore each on 10 May 2019. This lot was encashed by the BJP on 14 May 2019, which was amid the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.