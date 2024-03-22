Future Gaming Gave Rs 100 Cr to BJP Amid ED Probe, Rs 542 Cr to TMC

Martin and his firms have been facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department for allegedly getting illegal monetary gains by violating provisions of the Lottery Act.

In 2019, the ED launched a money laundering probe against Martin alleging that the company and its sub-distributors had "criminally conspired" to illegally retain unsold lottery tickets in Sikkim and claim top prizes on unsold tickets to gain money to the tune of Rs 910 crore.

In October 2021, Martin's firm donated Rs 50 crore to the BJP.

On 23 December, 2021, the ED provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs. 19.59 crore of Martin and others under PMLA in the case. With this, the total attachment in this case reached Rs. 277.59 crore.