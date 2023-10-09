ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Election Commission To Announce Poll Schedule for 5 States Today

Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram are scheduled to be held this year.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Election Commission To Announce Poll Schedule for 5 States Today
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Monday, 9 October, hold a press conference at 12:00 PM to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, had held a meeting of observers last week and asked them to ensure a strict hold on the use of money power to influence the polls. The meeting was attended by police officials as well.

The Assembly elections this year are extremely significant as they come just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and will determine the mood of the electorate in the run-up to the general elections.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Election Commission 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×