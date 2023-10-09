Election Commission To Announce Poll Schedule for 5 States Today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Monday, 9 October, hold a press conference at 12:00 PM to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, had held a meeting of observers last week and asked them to ensure a strict hold on the use of money power to influence the polls. The meeting was attended by police officials as well.

The Assembly elections this year are extremely significant as they come just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and will determine the mood of the electorate in the run-up to the general elections.