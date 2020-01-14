Only Time Will Tell: DMK on Ties With Cong After Skipping CAA Meet
Image used for representation.
Image used for representation.(Photo: PTI)

Only Time Will Tell: DMK on Ties With Cong After Skipping CAA Meet

PTI
Politics

The DMK on Tuesday, 14 January, said it skipped a meeting of Opposition parties convened by Congress on CAA, NRC and NPR since its party chief MK Stalin was accused of violating coalition dharma over local body polls.

A day after avoiding participating in the meet for showcasing Opposition unity, the DMK was also non-committal on restoration of ties with its old ally, notwithstanding the regret reportedly expressed by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri.

“We did not take part in the meeting since our chief was accused of violating coalition dharma,” senior leader TR Baalu said in Chennai.

On 10 January, Alagiri had said that Congress was not allotted a fair number of posts of local bodies chiefs by the lead partner DMK and this went against "coalition dharma".

Also Read : Oppn Call for Repealing CAA & Stopping NRC, 6 Parties Skip Meet

Loading...

Speaking to reporters, Baalu said he felt that Alagiri could have avoided issuing the statement.

Asked if the ties with Congress have now returned to its "old status," (since Alagiri has reportedly expressed regret and met party chief Sonia Gandhi in this regard) Baalu was non-committal.

“Time will tell whether it has returned to the old (normality indicating bonhomie) status or not; why are you concerned?” Baalu said.

Wondering whether the press was a doing post-mortem of the issue, he said his party felt that Alagiri issuing a statement on the matter was not correct. "Only this much we can tell you now," he added.

Also Read : Centre Withdraws VIP Security of Panneerselvam, DMK Chief Stalin

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our Politics section for more stories.

    Loading...