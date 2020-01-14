Only Time Will Tell: DMK on Ties With Cong After Skipping CAA Meet

The DMK on Tuesday, 14 January, said it skipped a meeting of Opposition parties convened by Congress on CAA, NRC and NPR since its party chief MK Stalin was accused of violating coalition dharma over local body polls.

A day after avoiding participating in the meet for showcasing Opposition unity, the DMK was also non-committal on restoration of ties with its old ally, notwithstanding the regret reportedly expressed by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri.