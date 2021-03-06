Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP Ahead of West Bengal Polls

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, who had quit the party on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on 12 February, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president JP Nadda on Saturday, 6 March.

Trivedi announced his resignation during a speech in the Upper House. He was the president of the Trinamool’s Hindi Cell and was inducted into the Rajya Sabha after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Barrackpore constituency to the BJP’s Arjun Singh.

While resigning, Trivedi had said that he felt “suffocated” and added that “we're not able to do anything about the violence in the state.”