‘Will Consider Revoking Article 370’: Digvijaya in Clubhouse Chat

In a "leaked" Clubhouse chat viral on social media, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has allegedly said that "if Congress comes to power at the Centre, they will have to rethink the decision on abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir."

The alleged chat was first shared on Twitter by a profile called @LeaksClubhouse and was later shared by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malaviya.

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Then insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and Kashmiriyat is something which is basically the fundamentals of secularism," said Singh while addressing a question of a journalist from Pakistan.