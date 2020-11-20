Despite Raut Distancing Sena, Karachi Sweets Keeps Name Covered

The legendary Karachi Sweets in Mumbai has covered its nameboard with newspapers after the Shiv Sena’s Nithin Madhukar Nandgaonkar told its owner to change the name because of "its association with Pakistan and terrorists.” The video of Nandgaonkar's conversation with the owner of the Bandra West shop has since gone viral.

Since then, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that Nandgaonkar did not represent the party's stance and distanced the party from the incident.

However, the sweet shop continues to have its name board covered.