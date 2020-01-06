Delhi Elections: What Cards Do Kejriwal & BJP Hold?

Kejriwal has changed his strategy in the past few months; instead of butting heads with PM Modi on every issue, he has started focusing on local issues such as the regularisaion of unauthorised colonies and the education levels in Delhi. The fact that the politician who made his career protesting in the streets just tweeted about CAA and JNU, is very telling.

As far as the Congress is concerned, it depends more on the weaknesses of others than its own strengths. Though an alliance with AAP is unlikely, there could be a strategic understanding to defeat the BJP in certain seats.

However, BJP looks at votes split between the Congress and AAP as an advantage while the latter thinks that the nationalist and anti-Pakistan rhetoric won't work in Assembly elections.