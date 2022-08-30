ADVERTISEMENT

CBI Searches Bank Locker of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in His Presence

Sisodia had on Monday "welcomed" the CBI to look into his locker and said that they would find nothing in it.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the bank locker of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, 30 August, in connection with the agency's probe of the Arvind Kejriwal government's excise policy.

A team of five CBI officials reached the bank, which is located at Sector 4 Vasundhara on the outskirts of Delhi, to conduct the raid. Sisodia and his wife were also present when the search took place.

A day earlier, Sisodia had "welcomed" the CBI to conduct a search of his locker and had said that nothing incriminating would be found in it.

Sisodia on Monday tweeted, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to look into our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome, CBI. I and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation."

Raids at Sisodia's Residence

Earlier on 19 August, the central agency raided the residence of the Deputy CM, who has been named in the First Information Report (FIR) in the case on alleged corruption charges.

The CBI has named Sisodia as the prime accused in the case, which has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had claimed that Sisodia was being targeted because of the acclaim he had garnered after appearing on the front page of The New York Times for his efforts as the state's education minister.

The deputy CM had also alleged that the BJP got in touch with him and said that they would make him their chief ministerial candidate and drop the charges against him if he agreed to "break the AAP."

Meanwhile, a trust vote is scheduled to be held in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday at the behest of the AAP, which said that it would prove that it had the support of all its MLAs.

This comes amid alleged "poaching" attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to "topple" the Delhi government.

Topics:  Manish Sisodia   Delhi   CBI 

