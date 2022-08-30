CBI Searches Bank Locker of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in His Presence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the bank locker of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, 30 August, in connection with the agency's probe of the Arvind Kejriwal government's excise policy.

A team of five CBI officials reached the bank, which is located at Sector 4 Vasundhara on the outskirts of Delhi, to conduct the raid. Sisodia and his wife were also present when the search took place.

A day earlier, Sisodia had "welcomed" the CBI to conduct a search of his locker and had said that nothing incriminating would be found in it.

Sisodia on Monday tweeted, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to look into our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome, CBI. I and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation."