Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Delhi Court Discharges Congress' Shashi Tharoor

A Delhi Court on Wednesday, 18 August, discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, reported LiveLaw.

Tharoor had been charged under under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (cruelty by husband towards wife) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"It's been seven-and-a-half years of torture," Tharoor said, according to Bar & Bench.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite at a luxury hotel in the city on the night of 17 January 2014.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar & Bench.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)