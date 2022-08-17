Delhi CM Kejriwal Launches 'Make India No 1' Mission; Urges Support of BJP, Cong

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 17 August, announced "Make India No 1" mission to make the country "number one" by putting focus on health, employment, education and agriculture.

While addressing a public gathering in Delhi, Kejriwal said that India has achieved a lot since its independence but is lagging behind several nations that gained independence after it.

"It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us...Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this," Kejriwal said.