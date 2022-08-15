Independence Day LIVE | '5 Pledges for 2047': PM Modi's Red Fort Address

"Some people in the previous governments looted banks and ran away, we are trying to confiscate their assets and bring them back," PM Modi said in a cryptic statement seemingly levelled at the Congress government, whose chief leaders – Rahul and Sonia Gandhi – are facing an ED probe.

"I want to talk about Bhai-bhateejavaad, Parivarvaad (familyism). On one hand, there are people who don't have a place to stay; on the other, there are people who don't have space to keep their stolen goods," the prime minister said during his speech at the Red Fort.

"There are times when people empathise with corrupt. There are times when their offence is proved in the courts, they are about to go to jail or are in jail already, but people still serve them and try to dignify them. We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated evil of corruption," the PM stated.

"When I talk about Bhai-bhatijavaad or Parivarvaad, I don't just talk about politics. But the political parivarvaad has induced the same sentiment in so many institutions," he added.