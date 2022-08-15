Independence Day LIVE | '5 Pledges for 2047': PM Modi's Red Fort Address
India is celebrating its 76th year of independence this year.
As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the Red Fort.
"India must be a developed nation in the next 25 years," PM Modi emphasised during his remarks, announcing 5 pledges that Indians should take for India's progress till 2047.
Before the address, PM Modi had unfurled the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
The prime minister had also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
To mark 75 years of independence, the country is celebrating with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
Section 144 has been imposed and over 10,000 personnel have been deployed in the national capital for security
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day. This was also her maiden address as president
For the first time, a home-grown Howitzer gun and ATAGS will be used in the ceremonial 21-gun salute
Special invitations for the event have been given to anganwadi workers, street vendors, mudra scheme borrowers, and mortuary workers
Tricolour Balloons Released From Red Fort
Tricolour balloons released from the Red Fort, soon after PM Narendra Modi concluded his address on the 76th Independence Day.
'Team India' Sentiment Will Take Nation Forward: PM Modi Concludes Speech
"Team India sentiment will take the country forward. The team of 130 crore people will achieve all dreams," PM Modi said near the conclusion of his address.
'Previous Govts Looted Banks, Ran Away': PM Modi Attacks Cong in I-Day Speech
"Some people in the previous governments looted banks and ran away, we are trying to confiscate their assets and bring them back," PM Modi said in a cryptic statement seemingly levelled at the Congress government, whose chief leaders – Rahul and Sonia Gandhi – are facing an ED probe.
"I want to talk about Bhai-bhateejavaad, Parivarvaad (familyism). On one hand, there are people who don't have a place to stay; on the other, there are people who don't have space to keep their stolen goods," the prime minister said during his speech at the Red Fort.
"There are times when people empathise with corrupt. There are times when their offence is proved in the courts, they are about to go to jail or are in jail already, but people still serve them and try to dignify them. We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated evil of corruption," the PM stated.
"When I talk about Bhai-bhatijavaad or Parivarvaad, I don't just talk about politics. But the political parivarvaad has induced the same sentiment in so many institutions," he added.
Modi Calls for Pledge Against Misogyny, Emphasises on Respectful 'Speech & Conduct'
During his I-Day address at the Red Fort, PM Modi called out the prevalence of misogyny and emphasised on the importance of respecting women.
"A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. We can take a pledge to get rid of this in our behaviour," PM Modi said.
"It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," the PM stated.
"Respect for women is important pillar for India's growth, we need to support our 'Nari Shakti,'" he added.
