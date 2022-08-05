'Whole Delhi Will Hold Tiranga, Sing National Anthem on I-Day Eve': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 5 August, appealed to the citizens of the capital city to celebrate Independence Day eve by holding the national flag and singing the national anthem at 5pm on 14 August.

"Several initiatives like 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Har Haath Tiranga' are being organised to pump more joy into our celebrations. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country to celebrate the eve of Independence Day with the same zeal. Let us all get together on August 14 at 5 pm and sing the national anthem while holding a tiranga in our hands and deshbhakti (patriotism) in our hearts," Kejriwal said in a public address.