'Whole Delhi Will Hold Tiranga, Sing National Anthem on I-Day Eve': Kejriwal
"Let's all get together on August 14 at 5pm and sing the national anthem holding a tiranga in our hands," he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 5 August, appealed to the citizens of the capital city to celebrate Independence Day eve by holding the national flag and singing the national anthem at 5pm on 14 August.
"Several initiatives like 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Har Haath Tiranga' are being organised to pump more joy into our celebrations. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country to celebrate the eve of Independence Day with the same zeal. Let us all get together on August 14 at 5 pm and sing the national anthem while holding a tiranga in our hands and deshbhakti (patriotism) in our hearts," Kejriwal said in a public address.
The Delhi government will distribute 25 lakh national flags so that everyone can celebrated the 75th year of India's freedom. He also urged those who can afford to buy to do so and asked the children to paint their flags.
"Every student of our government schools will be given a tiranga to hoist it at home," Kejriwal noted.
'Pledge To Make India No.1 Country': Kejriwal
The government will organise about 100 programmes "where 130 crore Indians will pledge together to make India the Number One country of the world," the Delhi CM said.
"We have to make India the Number One country of the world. We have to realise that without excellent education for every child, our country can not become a world leader."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
"We have to remember that without excellent healthcare in every town and village, India can't become the number one nation of the world. We have to provide road connectivity to every village, power and water supply to every household. We have to provide a dignified employment opportunity to every unemployed youth. We have to make this society safe for women to thrive in," he stated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.