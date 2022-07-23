Delhi Govt Announces Free Spoken English Course for Youth Aged 18 to 35

In a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a free spoken English course for students who have trouble communicating in the English language.

Stating that the Delhi government had revolutionised education for students from economically weaker sections in its government schools, he introduced the course for students who have completed their Class 12 education, run by the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University.

"We see that children from poor, lower middle class and middle class backgrounds are not proficient at English and are unable to speak it properly. Because of this, many children get left behind and have trouble finding jobs due to poor communication skills," Kejriwal said.