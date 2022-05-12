‘Azan Row’: What's the Politics Behind Karnataka’s New Order on Loudspeakers?

"A loud speaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am) except in closed premises for communication within...auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls," the order added. The government has asked all users of loudspeakers to obtain written permission for the same, within the next 15 days.

The order has come at a time when several right-wing groups have been demanding a ban on the loudspeakers for Azan or the Muslim call for prayer.