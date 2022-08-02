AAP Announces First List of 10 Candidates for Gujarat Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, 2 August, released its first list of 10 nominees for the upcoming Gujarat polls which it claimed included members of tribal, backward, and scheduled caste communities.

With the announcement, the AAP has become the first party to declare candidates for the polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The schedule for the Assembly elections is not yet decided by the Election Commission. In 2017, Gujarat went to the polls in December.