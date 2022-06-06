Gujarat Is Sick of BJP & Its Sister Congress: Kejriwal Holds Roadshow in Mehsana
“Wherever we went, we heard the same thing- that BJP party workers are all goons," Kejriwal said.
TDelhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, 6 June, that the people of Gujarat are "sick" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and "its sister" Congress and hope to see change in the form of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Kejriwal was speaking at a gathering in Gujarat's Mehsana as part of AAP's ‘Tiranga Yatra’ roadshow ahead of the state Assembly elections in December.
With loud chants of ‘Vande Matram,’ Kejriwal said,
“Gujarat wants change. Gujarat is sick of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its sister Congress. Everyone in Gujarat knows that we have done good work in Delhi. We made electricity free in Delhi, do you want it or not? See, the people of Gujarat wants free electricity as well.”
'Only One Medicine To Cure BJP – That Is AAP': Kejriwal
Kejriwal said that the AAP government has revived schools, opened mohalla clinics and hospitals, made all medical treatments free of cost in Delhi and the people of Gujarat want the same development here.
He said that AAP workers have travelled to all constituencies of Gujarat and spoken to thousands of people who all alleged that BJP resorts to hooliganism.
He claimed, “Wherever we went, we heard the same thing – that BJP party workers are all goons. They threaten us, they scare us and they don’t do any work. When we speak against them, they come back to beat us.”
Kejriwal added that BJP is afraid of AAP. He further stated that Gujarat is about to see a big change in the near future and there will be no need to fear BJP anymore.
“There is only one medicine to cure BJP and that is AAP. BJP is scared of AAP and nothing else, ” he said.
He also slammed BJP Gujarat President CR Patil and said that the entire government is run by Patil and not Bhupendra Patel who is the Chief Minister “only as a namesake.”
He said that CR Patil is afraid to even speak his name.
Kejriwal said, “I construct schools and hospitals and I provide free electricity. Does that make me a fraud? No. CR Patil is a fraud. He is so afraid to even speak my name. I challenge CR Patil to accuse me by taking my name tomorrow.”
'Don't Threaten the Media'
He also accused the BJP of threatening the media. He said that the media is only doing their jobs and challenged the BJP to “threaten AAP if they have the guts.”
He said, “Don’t threaten the media. They’re good people who are just doing their jobs. Threaten us if you have the guts. They (BJP) are afraid of us. Because they know that we are hardcore patriots. But there is no need to be afraid. A big change is coming in 6 months and there’s no need to be afraid of the BJP anymore.”
He added that if the BJP schemes to return to power, AAP will send them away.
He also said, "AAP is a party of hardcore patriots. The people of Gujarat are now seeing the hope of a change in the form of Aam Aadmi Party. Today I have joined the tricolor yatra with the people of Mehsana.”
