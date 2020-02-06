Delhi Election 2020: Why 19 Out of 70 Are Bellwether Seats

Delhi is gearing up to vote in the Assembly elections on 8 February and one interesting phenomenon in any election are constituencies that can be called bellwether seats. These are seats which have invariably ended up electing the party which ends up victorious in the Assembly elections.

There are an inordinately high number of constituencies in Delhi which can be termed as bellwether seats – 19 out of 70, that is around 27 percent.

Between 1993 and 2015, all these seats voted in line with the larger verdict in the state: BJP in 1993, Congress in 1998, 2003 and 2008 and AAP in 2015.

While 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2015 were all clear verdicts in favour of one party, 2013 is a peculiar case since Delhi gave a split verdict with BJP winning 32 seats and AAP getting 28. Therefore this includes seats which elected an MLA of either BJP or AAP in 2013, while voting for the winning party in the state in all other elections.