Former Professional Wrestler 'The Great Khali' Joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Former professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, who gained fame as 'The Great Khali' in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 10 February.

Rana reached the BJP headquarters in New Delhi around 1 pm.

"I have wrestled all over the world. If I just loved money and fame, then I would have stayed in the United States and in the WWE. However, I have always loved my country. I was also impressed by all the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So I told myself that even I should join him and help the country progress. I am a fan of his hard work and thinking," he said, shortly after joining the party.