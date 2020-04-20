Forget COVID-19, MP CM Busy in ‘Saffronisation’ of Journalism Uni

The University also sacked adjunct professor Mukesh Kumar, on 16 April, for criticising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for manning a Telangana police check post during the nationwide lockdown.

They were seen asking for IDs in a news item that went viral recently. Like others, Kumar was also appointed during the former V-C’s regime in the Electronic Media department.

“I am critical of the BJP and RSS and, considering the change of government, they were looking for reasons to throw me out. Ever since I joined the University, they have been targeting me because I criticise the policies of the Modi government. I oppose the Hindutva agenda of the RSS and the BJP,” he said.

Even when the Congress rose to power in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018, after defeating the BJP in the Assembly elections, the Kamal Nath-led government had removed or replaced professors, just like the BJP is doing now.

The then University V-C, Jagdish Upasane, was allegedly asked to resign and Tiwari, a well-known journalist and author, had replaced him.