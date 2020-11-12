Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Congress leader asked those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday, 12 November, took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

“Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon,” he added in his tweet.

