Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Tests Positive for COVID-19
The Congress leader asked those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.
i
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday, 12 November, took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.
“Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon,” he added in his tweet.
