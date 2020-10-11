Bihar Polls: Cong Forms Six Committees, Surjewala Gets Key Charge

The Congress on Saturday released the list of star campaigners ahead of the first phase of Bihar election scheduled for 28 October, which includes party chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Others on the list are senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shaktisinh Gohil, Shakeel Ahmed, and Surjewala, apart from Congress Chief Ministers like Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Raj Babbar, Pramod Tiwari, Sachin Pilot, Madan Mohan Jha, and Tariq Anwar.

Former Governor Nikhil Kumar, Sadanand Singh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Kirti Azad, Sanjay Nirupam, Udit Raj, Imran Pratapgarhi, Prem Chand Mishra, Anil Sharma, Ajay Kapoor, and Virender Singh Rathore are also on the list.