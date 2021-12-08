Nagaland Firing: Congress Delegation on Way to Mon Stopped at Jorhat Airport
The delegation has been stopped under Section 144 (1) CrPC, as per an order by Jorhat DM.
A Congress delegation that was going to Nagaland in light of the botched Army ambush that left 14 civilians dead on Wednesday, 8 December, staged a sit-in protest at Jorhat Airport in Assam after being stopped from going any further.
The delegation has been stopped under Section 144(1) CrPC as per an order by Jorhat DM, reported news agency ANI.
The Congress took to Twitter to call the "illegal detention" of the delegation "highly condemnable".
The delegation, comprising Jitendra S Alwar, Dr Ajoy Kumar and Gaurav Gogoi, registered their protest at Jorhat for not being allowed to visit Mon district where they had planned to meet the families of the victims. The delegation was supposed to submit a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi within seven days.
As many as 14 civilians were killed by the Indian army in Nagaland on Saturday, 4 December, and Sunday, 5 December, in a series of incidents that have been "deeply regretted" by the armed forces and the central government.
(With inputs from ANI.)
