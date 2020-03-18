Calcutta HC Dismisses Govt’s ‘Leave India’ Order to Polish Student
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, 18 March, set aside a 'Leave India' notice to a Polish student by the Union government for allegedly participating in an anti-CAA rally in Kolkata.
The high court had earlier restrained the central government from giving effect to its 'Leave India' notice to the Polish student, till it passes an order on his petition challenging the notice.
Justice Bhattacharyya had restrained the government from giving effect to the notice till 18 March, when the court scheduled its order on his petition seeking a restraining order on the Centre and a recall of its directive to the student.
In his petition before the high court, the student prayed for a restraining order on the authorities from giving effect to the notice, which asked him to leave India within 14 days of receiving the notice, and from deporting him.
Since he received the notice on 24 February, he was required to leave the country by 9 March.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)