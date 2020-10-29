7 BSP MLAs Suspended After Row Over Ramji Gautam’s RS Nomination

BSP supremo Mayawati, on Thursday, 29 October, announced the suspension of seven party MLAs with immediate effect.

The seven legislators are: Chaudhary Aslam Ali, Hargovind Bhargava, Mohd Mustafa Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Mohd Aslam Raini , Sushma Patel, and Vandana Singh.

They had, according to PTI, opposed the nomination of Ramji Gautam as BSP’s official candidate for election to a vacant Rajya Sabha seat.