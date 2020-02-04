India’s Richest Civic Body Will Now Track Mumbai’s Happiness Index

On 4 February, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest civic body, unveiled a budget of Rs 33,441 crore for 2020-21.

The total budget estimates for the next financial year are 8.95% more than the previous fiscal, when it had presented a budget of Rs 30,692 crore.

Among the measures announced in the BMC’s budget is the plan to track how Mumbai is performing on the Happiness Index.