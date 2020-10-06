BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Upcoming Bihar Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 6 October, released its first list of candidates for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections.

BJP announced 27 names in the first list. Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined BJP, has been given a ticket from Jamui. Pranav Kumar, who was the first runner-up in the Legislative Assembly elections in 2015, has again been given a ticket from Munger.