BJP Names Central Observers to Pick CMs: A Look at What's Happening in 3 States

Five days after the state election results were announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to decide on chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Speculation are rife that the BJP will reveal the CM choices over the weekend. To expedite the process, the party has appointed central observers for each of these states.
Earlier this week, a marathon meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence took place to discuss frontrunners in the three states. However, the delay in choosing CMs has subjected the party to severe opposition scrutiny.
The Congress took a swipe at the BJP earlier this week, questioning why the party was not being criticised for what they consider a delay in appointing CMs. This critique arose as the Congress promptly appointed Revanth Reddy as the chief minister in the newly elected Telangana Government.
So, what's happening in the three states?
Rajasthan
Hinging on the concept of 'collective leadership,' the BJP has sidelined former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her loyalists in its election campaign. This move has not only caused divisions within the party but has also complicated the process of selections of a CM face in the state.
On Thursday, Raje made her way to Delhi for deliberations with senior leadership over probable CM candidates in the state. Reported to be miffed over the party’s treatment of her loyalists in the run-up to the election, it remains to be seen if Vasundhara Raje would wholeheartedly accept the central leadership’s decision on CM choice.
Speculations are rife that the BJP might choose OBC representation for the CM role in Rajasthan, with Ashwini Vaishnaw among the leading candidates for the position. Potential CM faces include two-time CM Vasundhara Raje, Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Baba Balaknath, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among others.
To deliberate on choosing a CM, the BJP central leadership has named Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade, and Saroj Pandey as observers for Rajasthan.
Chhattisgarh
The BJP emerged victorious in the Chhattisgarh, securing 54 seats while the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress trailed at 35 seats. BJP’s win in the state surprised many, as exit polls and surveys had predicted a second term for Congress.
The party has appointed Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dushyant Gautam as observers to meet state leaders an MLAs to expedite the process.
Speculation is rife that Raman Singh, the state's longest-serving CM, may get another shot at the top job, despite being brought into the state election campaign only towards the end. The BJP is likely to opt for a tribal or OBC Chief Minister in the state, with Vishnu Deo Sai, the BJP's former state chief and a former union minister, being a leading candidate.
Renuka Singh, a front-runner to become the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, met with BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday, raising questions about her increasing chances of being appointed as CM. Other probable candidates for CM include former bureaucrat OP Choudhary and state BJP president Arun Sao.
Madhya Pradesh
Banking on Modi’s popularity and four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s slew of welfare schemes, the BJP secured an emphatic win in the state.
Despite Chouhan’s popularity among masses, the BJP is likely to bring in a new face as the chief minister for MP.
The BJP has assigned Manohar Lal Khattar, K Lakshman, and Aasha Lakra as central observers to oversee the meetings of newly elected MLAs where deliberations on appointing the future chief minister will take place.
Reports suggest that the BJP leadership is also actively considering Jyotiraditya Scindia for the CM post, taking into account the considerable sway he enjoys over the Chambal-Gwalior segment of the state. He has, however,maintained that he is not interested in the CM post.
Apart from Scindia and Chouhan, the other prominent names in the fray for CM posts include Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, VD Sharma, and Kailash Vijayvargiya.
