BJP Mocks Rahul for 'Partying' in Nepal, Cong Asks if It's a Crime

Shortly after BJP leaders shared a video of Rahul Gandhi at a nightclub in Nepal and mocked the Congress leader for partying abroad, the Congress hit back by asking whether it was now a crime to attend a wedding celebration of a friend.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala stated, "Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist. Last I checked, having family and friends, and attending marriage ceremonies, is a matter of our culture and civilisation."