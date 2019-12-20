‘When Majority Loses Patience, Godhra Happens’: BJP Min on CAA Row

In a shocking remark, Karnataka’s Tourism and Culture Minister CT Ravi on Thursday, 19 December, said that incidents like the Godhra riots might get repeated if the “majority community loses its patience.”

In a video, where the BJP minister can be seen speaking to the media, he says, “It is this very mindset, that burnt a train in Godhra... and people of this mindset burnt karsevaks alive. Because the majority community here is patient, you are trying to put fires everywhere. I advise you to look back and see what happens when our patience runs out."