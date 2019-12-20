‘When Majority Loses Patience, Godhra Happens’: BJP Min on CAA Row
In a shocking remark, Karnataka’s Tourism and Culture Minister CT Ravi on Thursday, 19 December, said that incidents like the Godhra riots might get repeated if the “majority community loses its patience.”
In a video, where the BJP minister can be seen speaking to the media, he says, “It is this very mindset, that burnt a train in Godhra... and people of this mindset burnt karsevaks alive. Because the majority community here is patient, you are trying to put fires everywhere. I advise you to look back and see what happens when our patience runs out."
Referring to Congress MLA UT Khader in Karnataka, he said: “I think Khader knows what happens if there is a reaction, he has seen what happened when people rose in an uprising after the burning of a train in Godhra."
Earlier, on Wednesday, addressing an anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru, Khader had said that if Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tries to implement CAA in Karnataka, the state would "blow up into cinders", news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, two people were reportedly killed as violence broke out during an anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru.
