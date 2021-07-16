BJP Stakes Claim Over AIADMK’S Kongu Nadu. Will Alliance Equations Change in TN?

Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party spearheading a movement for separating Kongu Nadu or western Tamil Nadu from the state? The BJP is right in the middle of a turf war with its alliance partner All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), a party which has high stakes in the region.

Here’s how. On 7 July, former BJP State President of Tamil Nadu L Murugan, who is from the Kongu belt, was appointed as minister of state for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting. Just a week after, Dinamalar, a Tamil newspaper which sympathises with the BJP, ran an article which claimed Kongu people are demanding a separate state.