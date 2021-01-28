Red Fort Violence: BJP Blames Rahul, ‘Sack Amit Shah’ Says Cong
Randeep Surjewala has accused the Modi Government of taking part in a conspiracy to malign the farmers’ agitation.
The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, 27 January, traded barbs over the chaos that ensued amid the farmers’ Tractor Rally on Republic Day.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday, claimed Congress was fuelling the farmers’ protest, to cause unrest in the country.
“Rahul Gandhi wasn’t only supporting the protest but also instigating,” said Javadekar.
He added saying, “It was the same during CAA, Congress holds rallies, they instigate people to take to the streets and agitation begins the next day. It happened during this agitation too. They instigated farmers.”
Further Javadekar attacked Punjab government for not making any preventive arrests.
“When some farmer leaders had said on 26th that it’s a final match, Punjab government should have monitored tractors leaving from the state and made preventive arrests of habitual criminals,” he added.
Sack Amit Shah: Congress
Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has, on his part, accused the Narendra Modi Government of taking part in a concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers’ agitation.
Surjewala reportedly raised questions about how 500 people could enter a complex like Red Fort without being stopped by the police.
“A concerted conspiracy, aided and abetted by the Modi Government is unfolding to malign the entire farmer’s movement and to push them out and bury their demand for repeal of the three anti-agriculture black laws under the din and noise of FIRs.”Randeep Surjewala, Congress Chief Spokesperson
Calling the incident of 26 January, “A huge security lapse and intelligence failure,” on the part of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress has demanded that he be removed from his post immediately.
“Can such a home minister, who is the weakest home minister in the history of India in the last 73 years, be permitted to stay in office even for a single day?” Surjewala added.
Congress also alleged that if Amit Shah isn’t sacked by the Prime Minister, it will become evident that the PM is part of this ‘concert conspiracy to malign the farmers’ movement’.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.