BJP Ahead of Cong in India Today-Axis Exit Polls for MP Bypolls

Earlier this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned along with other Congress legislators leading to the downfall of the Kamal Nath-led government in the state and bringing back the BJP-led Shivraj Singh government to power.

But the Congress will need to win all 28 seats to come back to power, while the BJP will need to win nine seats to stay in power.

Elsewhere, in Bihar the exit polls predicted that the Tejashwi-led Mahagathbandhan will come to power with 124 seats. The NDA is likely to win 103 seats and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has been given six seats.