BJP Ahead of Cong in India Today-Axis Exit Polls for MP Bypolls
The exit polls predicted that BJP will secure 26-18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls.
The India Today-Axis exit polls predicted that the BJP will secure 26-18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, while the Congress may get 10 to 12 seats. Additionally, one seat has also been predicted for the Mayawati-led BSP.
Bypolls across 10 states in 54 assembly seats were held on 7 November along with the third and final phase of Bihar state assembly elections.
These include eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two in Odisha and Nagaland each and one in Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Telangana each, but the bulk of the seats were in Madhya Pradesh where 28 seats were left vacant due to the defection of former Congress MLAs to BJP.
Earlier this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned along with other Congress legislators leading to the downfall of the Kamal Nath-led government in the state and bringing back the BJP-led Shivraj Singh government to power.
But the Congress will need to win all 28 seats to come back to power, while the BJP will need to win nine seats to stay in power.
Elsewhere, in Bihar the exit polls predicted that the Tejashwi-led Mahagathbandhan will come to power with 124 seats. The NDA is likely to win 103 seats and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has been given six seats.
