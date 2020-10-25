Bihar: Candidate Shot Dead During Rally, Mob Lynches Accused

Singh had over 24 cases registered against him, PTI reported.

Santosh Singh, Superintendent of Police, linked the killing to a gang war, reported ANI.

Sheohar's Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar told PTI that Singh was shot in his chest, and was rushed to the Sheohar hospital from where he was referred to another facility, but he died on the way.

Singh’s supporter was also injured and he later died. The attacker was then beaten to death by the mob.

Bihar Assembly polls would be held in three phases – 28 October, 3 and 7 November, and vote counting will be on 10 November.

The Sheohar Assembly seat has 15 candidates in the fray, including five independents.