Bihar Polls: BJP Minister Clarifies Why He Wore Lotus-Print Mask 

Kumar had arrived on Wednesday to cast his vote by bicycle at polling booth on Road No. 120 in Swarajpuri. He exercised his franchise wearing a lotus-printed mask. He did not remove the lotus mask even while casting his vote, sparking a controversy over whether it was a violation of the code of conduct.

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas said action will be taken if anyone violates the model code of conduct. Srinivas said that the officials at Gaya are looking into the matter.

In Bihar, polling is being held at 71 seats in 16 districts in the first phase while two more phases are scheduled for 3 November and 7 November.

Counting of votes will be held on 10 November.