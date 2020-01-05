Bihar NPR From 15 May, Says Sushil Modi; Countered By JD(U) Leader

However, Modi’s assertion was soon questioned by JD(U) leader Shyam Razak who said he was unaware of any such plans regarding the NPR, reported NDTV. Razak added that only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was a person “competent” enough to make such announcements, adding that Modi might have made those comments at a “personal level”.

This comes at a time when there are reports of tensions between the JD(U) and the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s position in the alliance.

“NPR and NRC are two different things," Modi said, attacking the Opposition, and blamed the Congress and RJD for the confusion around NPR and CAA.

"No state including West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan can refuse to implement the CAA or NPR as the Centre has the power to bring legislation over citizenship. Preparing NPR is a statutory provision which no state can refuse to implement”, he added.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)