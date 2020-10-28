Bihar Elections Phase 1: Has ‘Silent Nitish Kumar Vote’ Eroded?

The first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections ended on the evening of 28 October. The turnout figures don't indicate a major deviation from the 2015 Assembly elections.

Ground reports suggest that this has been an extremely tough phase for incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party, the Janata Dal (United) and the “silent voters” he was been banking on may not have supported him to the extent he may have hoped.

This article will try to answer three questions: