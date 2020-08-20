Ahead of Polls, Ex-Bihar CM Manjhi’s HAM Leaves ‘Mahagathbandhan’

"We were ignored in mahagathbandhan. They thought we have no potential. How long would we have tolerated? (I) don't think there was a meeting of the alliance's senior leaders in the last one to one-and-a-half years. It was lethal for the welfare of the poor. We decided to fight for their rights by leaving the alliance," Santosh Kumar Suman, an MLC and the son of Manjhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.

"We haven't decided the future course of action. We'll talk to our workers and our senior leaders will discuss. We might contest the election on our own or forge a new alliance. There can be a third front too," he added.