Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Clarifies Retirement Comment

This statement was perceived as his retirement announcement or an election gimmick which Kumar rebuked on Thursday to news agency, ANI saying, “I did not talk about retirement...I always say the same thing at the last rally in every election that ''all is well that ends well”. If you listen to the speech back and forth, everything will be clear."

Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged the winner of 75 seats and became the single-largest party and as reported by NDTV, challenged Nitish Kumar to step down on Thursday saying that he should “listen to his conscience and step down”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, has endorsed a new term for Kumar in his statement at BJP headquarters, Delhi on Wednesday, 11 November, “We shall fulfil promises made to the people of Bihar under the leadership of Nitishji.”