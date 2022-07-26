Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive for COVID, Has Had Fever for Last 3 Days
Kumar also missed three back-to-back central events, including the swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as President.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 26 July.
"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He was keeping unwell for the past 2-3 days. He is in home isolation and doctors have advised him to rest," the chief minister's office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He had tested COVID positive in January this year as well and was in isolation at his residence.
Kumar also missed three major back-to-back central meetings/events, including the swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India on Monday.
As Kumar missed these functions, speculations were rife that he was displeased with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the alliance partner of his party, the Janata Dal (United), despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bihar.
Kumar also missed a meeting of chief ministers on 17 July to discuss matters concerning the tricolour, which was convened by Home Minister Amit Shah.
'His Personal Choice': JD(U) Leader on Kumar's Absence
He also missed the farewell dinner hosted by PM Modi in honour of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on 22 July.
Speaking on the Bihar CM's decision not to attend Murmu's swearing-in ceremony, the Bihar BJP chief said, "There is nothing to comment on the matter. It is his (Kumar's) individual choice," The Indian Express reported.
BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan also spoke along similar lines. "I do not think much can be read into the Bihar CM's absence (at the Centre-held functions). It is a matter of personal choice. We would have definitely appreciated his presence there in Delhi today. But it would have little impact on our alliance."
The JD(U), however, made it clear that it had sent representatives to Murmu's swearing-in ceremony. "Our party has been duly represented by our MPs during the President’s oath-taking ceremony," party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.
Another JD(U) leader, however, said that even his own party plays catch up with Kumar's activities.
"At times, even we do not know what he has been up to. But there are signs of displeasure that might crystalise in days to come," the leader was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
