BJP Ally JD(U) Passes Resolution to Not Implement NRC in Bihar
The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, 25 February, passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
The Assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form, with an amendment, ANI reported.
Ruckus had prevailed in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday as BJP members strongly objected to the Opposition describing the amended citizenship act as "kala kanoon (black law)", leading to brief adjournment of House proceedings, PTI reported.
Trouble erupted during the debate on the adjournment motion on CAA-NPR-NRC, which was moved by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others and approved by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after initial objection raised by Parliamentary Affairs minister Shravan Kumar.
Opposition members were on their feet no sooner than the House assembled for the day, demanding a debate on the motion and Kumar said it should be taken up at an appropriate time and not during the Question Hour.
However, Yadav pointed out that at a special session convened last month, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given an assurance that the issue will be debated during "the next session", according to PTI.
Chaudhary said that since the budget was to be presented around 2 pm and both the treasury and the Opposition were in agreement that a debate could be held, he was approving the adjournment motion.
According to PTI, this was strongly objected to by BJP ministers like Nand Kishore Yadav and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who countered the opposition with the question "does Parliament pass a black law?"
Heated exchanges ensued and members from both sides trooped into the well forcing adjournment of House proceedings for 15 minutes.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
