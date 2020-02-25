BJP Ally JD(U) Passes Resolution to Not Implement NRC in Bihar

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, 25 February, passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The Assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form, with an amendment, ANI reported.

Ruckus had prevailed in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday as BJP members strongly objected to the Opposition describing the amended citizenship act as "kala kanoon (black law)", leading to brief adjournment of House proceedings, PTI reported.

Trouble erupted during the debate on the adjournment motion on CAA-NPR-NRC, which was moved by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others and approved by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after initial objection raised by Parliamentary Affairs minister Shravan Kumar.