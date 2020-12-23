Bengal Polls: Prashant Kishor’s Open Challenge to BJP Leaders

Kishor’s statement came as former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs and a TMC MP joined the BJP.

Taunting Kishor, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the country would have to lose an election strategist if the BJP forms the next government in West Bengal.

Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's West Bengal in-charge, tweeted, "After the tsunami of the BJP in Bengal, this country will have to lose an election strategist after BJP forms the government."