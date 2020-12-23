Bengal Polls: Prashant Kishor’s Open Challenge to BJP Leaders
Kishor asked BJP leaders to say on record that they will quit their positions if the party failed to get 200 seats.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday, 22 December, challenged BJP leaders to say on record that they will quit their positions if the party failed to get 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, reported PTI. His latest statement came a day after he tweeted that the BJP will struggle to cross double digits in the elections.
On 21 December, Kishor who is Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's poll advisor for the Bengal election tweeted, “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!”
He once against reiterated his statement and reportedly told PTI, “BJP will struggle to cross double digits and will get less than 100 seats in West Bengal. Will quit my work if they do.”
Kishor’s statement came as former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs and a TMC MP joined the BJP.
Taunting Kishor, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the country would have to lose an election strategist if the BJP forms the next government in West Bengal.
Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's West Bengal in-charge, tweeted, "After the tsunami of the BJP in Bengal, this country will have to lose an election strategist after BJP forms the government."
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.