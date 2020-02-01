Govt Ready To Talk Shaheen Bagh Protesters: Ravi Shankar Prasad

“It shouldn’t be the case that someone goes to talk to them and they misbehave with that person”, added Prasad.

“If they say that you must come to Shaheen Bagh and talk, then how is that possible?” he further said.

Prasad’s comments come at a time when many leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been criticised for making distasteful and incendiary comments towards the anti-CAA protestors across the country, including those who have been camping in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh for days.

BJP MP and MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur, was banned from campaigning in Delhi for the state elections after he said at a rally that “traitors of the country” must be “shot down”.

Thakur’s comments received even more backlash after a gun-wielding teenager opened fire at student protestors outside Delhi’ Jamia Milia Islamia University on Thursday, 30 January.

(With inputs from India TV)