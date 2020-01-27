Andhra Assembly Passes Resolution to Abolish Legislative Council

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet passed a resolution on Monday, 27 January, setting in motion the process for abolishing the state Legislative Council.

A similar resolution will now be adopted in the Legislative Assembly and sent to the Centre for necessary follow-up action.

With just nine members, the ruling YSR Congress is in minority in the 58-member Legislative Council. The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has an upper hand with 28 members and ruling party could get a majority in the House only in 2021 when a number of opposition members will retire at the end of their six-year term.