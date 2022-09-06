Amit Shah, JP Nadda Meet BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy for 2024 Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass on Tuesday, 6 September, set the target of winning a majority of the 144 Lok Sabha seats where it had mostly lost in 2019 and told its leaders including many Union ministers to not ignore organisational work, sources said.

BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered the message at a brainstorming session with key party leaders, most of them Union ministers tasked with spearheading the party's drive to win these seats spread across the country.

Every minister has been given a cluster of three to four seats. Sources said Shah noted some of the ministers have not visited all the constituencies assigned to them and asserted that organisational responsibilities cannot be ignored.