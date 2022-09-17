Amanatullah Khan Arrested: How a Firm Kejriwal Loyalist Became AAP's Muslim Face

This despite the fact the AAP has increasingly been seen with a fair share of scepticism in the community due to its silence at critical moments.

For instance, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, CM Arvind Kejriwal maintained his distance from it, as did other AAP leaders. Kejriwal had also gone on to say that “If Delhi Police was under our jurisdiction, we would have cleared the Shaheen Bagh roads in 2 hours.”

Khan, however, continued to participate in anti-CAA protests, giving addresses, and was subsequently even booked for allegedly ‘inciting violence’ after one of his speeches.

In February 2020, at the peak of the protests, Khan won the assembly elections with a comfortable margin from the Okhla constituency which housed the protests.

Any issue seemingly effecting Muslims in New Delhi, and Khan would be pushed forward by the AAP to make a statement or hit the field, even if it had nothing to do with his constituency. In April 2021, Khan filed an FIR against Dasna Devi Temple head priest, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, for “hurting religious sentiments” in a speech of his. Two days later, Khan had been booked for threatening Narsinghanand.

In August 2021, when anti-Muslim slogans were raised at an event in Jantar Mantar, Khan wrote a letter to Delhi police demanding that its organiser, BJP’s Ashwini Upadhyay be arrested. Upadhyay was subsequently arrested, and it was seen as a win for Khan.