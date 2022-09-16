Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch Issues Notice to AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan
The Okhla MLA has been called for questioning on Friday at 12 pm.
Amid the ongoing onslaught against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, has now prompted an investigation against AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.
Delhi's anti-corruption branch (ACB) on Thursday, 15 September, issued a notice to the AAP leader for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Waqf board, officials said.
A senior official said that the Okhla MLA has been called for questioning on Friday at 12 pm in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.
Khan, the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming that he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.
The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.
Earlier, the ACB had written to LG Saxena's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" the witnesses in a case against him.
This comes after central investigative agencies started probing Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain in different cases.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: AAP Amanatullah Khan Anti-Corruption
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.