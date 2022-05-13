Arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan a 'History-Sheeter', 'Bad Character': Police

A day after Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Amanatullah Khan, was arrested for protesting against an anti-encroachment drive, the Delhi Police on Friday, 13 May, said that he had been declared as declared as a "Bad Character" in March this year.

Khan was declared as a "history-sheeter" on 30 March, and 18 FIRs have been levelled against the politician so far, the Delhi Police was cited as saying by news agency ANI.

The 30 March order, signed by the station house officer of Jamia Nagar, reads: